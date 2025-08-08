American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, anincreaseof78.3% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.44.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Dividend Announcement

American Business Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 204.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. American Business Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

