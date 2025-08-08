American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,684,000 after acquiring an additional 148,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 672,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 317,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.40%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

