Analysts Offer Predictions for Legend Biotech FY2025 Earnings

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

LEGN opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 636,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

