Analysts Offer Predictions for Zevia PBC Q2 Earnings

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Zevia PBC in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.