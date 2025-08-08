Analysts Set Expectations for CNH Industrial Q4 Earnings

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 388.36 and a current ratio of 12.33.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.