Analyzing Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 2 4 0 2.67 Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus target price of $31.5417, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 44.25% 12.22% 5.53% Oxford Square Capital -1.12% 16.74% 8.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Oxford Square Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.33 billion 5.21 $694.10 million $2.84 10.60 Oxford Square Capital $42.68 million 4.13 $5.88 million $0.01 232.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Square Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital pays out 4,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Oxford Square Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

