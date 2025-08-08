Analyzing General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for General Motors and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 9 10 1 2.45 Blue Bird 0 2 6 0 2.75

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $57.5263, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $57.3571, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than General Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $187.44 billion 0.27 $6.01 billion $6.30 8.40 Blue Bird $1.35 billion 1.23 $105.55 million $3.23 16.20

This table compares General Motors and Blue Bird”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13% Blue Bird 8.16% 65.62% 21.67%

Risk and Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Bird beats General Motors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

