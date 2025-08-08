Andrew Briggs Buys 22 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 22 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £108.24 ($145.56).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Andrew Briggs acquired 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £148.81 ($200.12).

On Thursday, June 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($199.19).

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.1%

PHNX opened at GBX 679 ($9.13) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 475.20 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 688.50 ($9.26). The company has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 ($9.75) to GBX 690 ($9.28) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHNX

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.