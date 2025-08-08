Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $263.62 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.18 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.