AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 13% on Strong Earnings

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $453.76 and last traded at $441.34. 12,846,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,154,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.57.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 274.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.43.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.