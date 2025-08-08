ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 185.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $5,826,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. ArcBest Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

