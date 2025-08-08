Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $137.93 and last traded at $136.65, with a volume of 7625508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $2,890,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 582,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,757,056. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $933,626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

