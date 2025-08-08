ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

