Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,318 Shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NVDY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.83.

About YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

