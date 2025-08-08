Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.