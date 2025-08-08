Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Mackenzie Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKZR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Insider Activity at Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital ( NASDAQ:MKZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christine Elizabeth Simpson acquired 22,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $97,229.29. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 22,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,229.29. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Glen W. Fuller bought 22,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer directly owned 22,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,229.29. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,099 shares of company stock valued at $767,793. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

