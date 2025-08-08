Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 147 Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Transdigm Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Transdigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Transdigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,310. This trade represents a 48.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,429.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,409.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

