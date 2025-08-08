Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

FGBI opened at $8.05 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.71). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $64,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $187,471.62. This trade represents a 53.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds bought 30,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $250,006.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,916,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,390.80. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,590 shares of company stock valued at $342,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

