Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 747,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 545,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after purchasing an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

