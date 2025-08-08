Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 405 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Shares of TDY opened at $549.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.45 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

