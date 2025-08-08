Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $112,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,149,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 332,513 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $943.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 77.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bit Digital news, CEO Samir Tabar bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,178. The trade was a 55.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

