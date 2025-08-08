Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $139,000 in INVMUN INCOM (NYSE:OIA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of INVMUN INCOM (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of INVMUN INCOM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in INVMUN INCOM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in INVMUN INCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in INVMUN INCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in INVMUN INCOM by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

INVMUN INCOM Stock Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. INVMUN INCOM has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.99.

INVMUN INCOM Announces Dividend

INVMUN INCOM Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

