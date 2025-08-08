Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.9%

ITB opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

