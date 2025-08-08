Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $205,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 135.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

PVH opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

In other PVH news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

