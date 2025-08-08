Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $67,000 Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,924,000 after purchasing an additional 566,595 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 297,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,216,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,777 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $219,123.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,078.16. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $57,864.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 377,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,032.64. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,226 shares of company stock worth $542,926 in the last three months. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

