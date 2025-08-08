Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $74,000 Investment in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,534,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $59,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,419,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,287.84. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,206.75. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,082 shares of company stock worth $550,477. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.4%

SERV opened at $10.59 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of -0.11.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

