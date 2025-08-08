Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 2,629.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 40.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

