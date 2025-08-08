Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.35 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $694.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -290.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

