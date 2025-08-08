Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $744,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.12.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

