Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,984,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,908,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 905,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth $4,900,000.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. This is an increase from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1,760.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 73.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

