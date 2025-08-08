Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 16 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 110,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,032 shares of company stock worth $35,172,583. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.1%

FICO stock opened at $1,336.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,333.62 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,666.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,796.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

