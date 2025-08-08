Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,840 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

