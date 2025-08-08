Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in fuboTV were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in fuboTV by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 233,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 434,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,377,663 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 201,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

FUBO stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.28.

In other fuboTV news, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,634.40. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $311,903.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 375,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,135.30. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,400 shares of company stock valued at $985,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

