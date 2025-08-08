AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.40 to $42.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.03. Approximately 2,811,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,985,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.33.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
