Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $164.80 and last traded at $166.86, with a volume of 365872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.54.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $16,211,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,213,750. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,941,759 shares of company stock valued at $183,714,281.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.