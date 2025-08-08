Atb Cap Markets Has Strong Forecast for Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$64.76 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$52.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market cap of C$140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 801 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.17, for a total transaction of C$50,599.17. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

