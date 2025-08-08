Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.70.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$20.10 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Also, Director Leslie Compton Kass bought 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,825 shares of company stock worth $419,159. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

