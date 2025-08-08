Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $14.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 837,374 shares.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $68.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.