Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,815 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

