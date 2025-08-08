Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

