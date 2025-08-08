Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Materion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upgraded Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

