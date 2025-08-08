Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,114,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,392,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 424,702 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.