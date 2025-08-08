Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 1,210.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price target on Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN opened at $375.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $394.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.06. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

