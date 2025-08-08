Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

