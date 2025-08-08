Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $51,505,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $44,540,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $18,836,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.