Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Avantor Stock Up 1.8%

AVTR stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 121.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avantor by 52.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,191,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 105,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

