Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.20.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. This trade represents a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 166.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,234,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $212.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

