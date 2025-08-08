B. Riley Has Bearish Estimate for Cinemark Q3 Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,677.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $2,081,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.