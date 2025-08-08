B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Ameresco Q4 Earnings

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Ameresco stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 116,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

