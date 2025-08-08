B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for DHC Earnings

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.74 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $818.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

